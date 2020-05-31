Several area county judges expressed their feelings Thursday about delayed test results from the Covid-19 screenings conducted in their counties.
The judges met online as part of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments meeting to discuss Northeast Texas Economic Development District and different intergovernmental agreements.
“We can’t get the test results back where it does any good,” Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
The results in Red River County have been coming back 15 days after the testing, well past the timeline for the disease to incubate.
“They’ve already been out and about in the community,” he said. “Our nursing homes were hard hit because of it. Some of them took 20 days to get back.”
Titus County Judge Brian Lee agreed. In his county, they held drive-thru testing events, only to receive a significant delay in getting the results, too late to do any good.
“I don’t know if it was the lab or what,” he said. “We wasted a lot of time doing those tests.
“I thought I was the alone. I didn’t know anyone else was having these troubles.”
In Morris County, it’s the same story, according to Judge Doug Reeder. He’s contacted the health district head in Tyler multiple times with no result.
“I call and call to get updates,” he said.
Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said it’s the same for him.
“We’ve been fighting the state since day one,” he said. “It’s been a very poor response. Every time the governor has a press conference, it makes things worse. It hasn’t gotten any better.”
Dekalb Mayor Lowell Walker said he has been on the horn with Rutgers University, which has a new test that is much faster in results. He is working on getting the testing approved for in-home testing, so residents — and counties — can get their results faster. He would keep other local governmental leaders in the loop when he knows more.
“I’ll let Chris (Brown, executive director of ATCOG) and L.D. know,” Walker said.
The next meeting of ATCOG is June 25.
