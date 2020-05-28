County Judge Brandon Bell wants to make sure Lamar County residents have their voice heard by the Commissioners’ Court.
The commissioners have been meeting in public via teleconference, but there are concerns of participants talking over each other, along with other audio difficulties, Bell said. Moving the next meeting to the district courtroom in the Lamar County Courthouse should provide adequate physical distancing, as recommended to slow the spread of Covid-19, while officials “can see all of the participants’ faces and no one is talking over each other,” Bell said.
Judge Wes Tidwell recommended the courtroom, which offers a larger space. The commissioners agreed with Bell and Tidwell, and they will continue to offer a teleconference option for those who wish to attend the meeting but cannot do so in person.
In other business, the commissioners discussed cleaning up the Lamar County Cemetery.
“There are a couple of dead trees in the cemetery that need to be cleaned up. The rainy weather makes it hard to set a date to remove them without damaging the equipment,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson said.
The court agreed that the cemetery would be cleaned at a later date when the weather clears up.
All Lamar County elected officials must take a cybersecurity course mandated by the state by June 15. Thus far, most have taken the course. However, those who haven’t could soon face a loss of computer access.
“We have a list of who have and who haven’t. The majority of people have. Most of the departments have been on top of it and have taken care of it. There will be a second step that everybody will have to do, but it’s not open and available yet. I saw that some counties are shutting down computer access until people complete the training,” county auditor Kayla Hall said.
A motion to discuss this possible solution was approved and will be among the agenda items at the June 8 meeting.
