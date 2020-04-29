Fire and rescue

Structure Fire

April 28

7:17 to 7:29 a.m., 937 S. main St.

11:04 to 11:23 a.m., 4010 Oleander St.

Vehicle Fire

April 28

6:27 to 6:48 p.m., 2200 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

April 28

8:53 to 9:04 a.m., 122 21st St. SE.

9:07 to 9:08 a.m., 1925 24th St. SE.

11:12 to 11:26 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

3:43 to 4:08 p.m., 934 W. Houston St.

5:27 to 6:10 p.m., 2215 W. Cherry St.

7:08 to 7:20 p.m., 825 S. Main St.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

April 28

11:58 p.m., to 12:08 a.m., 4220 Choctaw Lane.

April 29

12:23 to 1:01 a.m., 500 6th St. NW.

Public Service

April 28

10:55 to 11:08 p.m., 5900 Bonham St.

