Structure Fire
April 28
7:17 to 7:29 a.m., 937 S. main St.
11:04 to 11:23 a.m., 4010 Oleander St.
Vehicle Fire
April 28
6:27 to 6:48 p.m., 2200 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
April 28
8:53 to 9:04 a.m., 122 21st St. SE.
9:07 to 9:08 a.m., 1925 24th St. SE.
11:12 to 11:26 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
3:43 to 4:08 p.m., 934 W. Houston St.
5:27 to 6:10 p.m., 2215 W. Cherry St.
7:08 to 7:20 p.m., 825 S. Main St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
April 28
11:58 p.m., to 12:08 a.m., 4220 Choctaw Lane.
April 29
12:23 to 1:01 a.m., 500 6th St. NW.
Public Service
April 28
10:55 to 11:08 p.m., 5900 Bonham St.
