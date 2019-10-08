The use of shipping containers and other portable storage units on a permanent basis is illegal in Paris although such containers can be found throughout the city.
Planning & Zoning commissioners at a Monday meeting recommended the permanent placement of such units be added to an existing zoning ordinance with guidelines in place to restrict where the units can be located.
After lengthy discussion, commissioners Keith Flowers, Sims Norment, Clifton Fendley and Chad Lindsey voted for the ordinance change with James O’Bryan and Francine Neeley absent. The recommendation now goes before City Council for final approval.
“Containers currently are permitted for temporary placement only, typically in conjunction with a building remodel project or on construction sites,” city engineer Carla Easton said. “Persons applying for an accessory structure permit to place a portable storage unit permanently on their property are denied under the existing ordinance. Staff is proposing to add a definition that will include portable storage structures, or shipping containers, as an allowable structure under the accessible building regulations.
In addition to adding a definition of “portable storage structure,” the ordinance change will specify how many and where portable units can be placed on a permanent basis in both residential and commercial areas. Portable unit placement would require a permit from the city.
In residential areas, the ordinance would restrict placement to one unit located no closer than 10 feet of the property line and placed to not restrict drainage. The unit must be placed on an improved surface in the rear yard to restrict its visibility from public view. Units may not exceed 8’6” in height, 10 feet in width or 20 feet in length.
In commercial and industrial areas, a portable storage unit used for seasonal portable storage may be located temporarily for a period not to exceed 120 days in any one calendar year. A portable storage structure may be located permanently provided the unit is located behind the front facade of the main building. Units must be secured in a manner not to endanger the safety of persons or property. In the event of high winds or other weather conditions, law enforcement may require the immediate removal of temporary structures.
In other business, commissioners approved a request for a zoning change from two-family to multiple-family dwelling district in the 1900 block of East Booth Street and denied a similar request in the 600 block of 12th Southeast Street. Residents spoke both for and against the requests in two separate public hearings.
The commission also approved a final plat in the 3900 block of FM 195 and another on Haning Drive, also known as CR 42640.
(0) comments
