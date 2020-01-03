RENO — Paris police arrested a man last night in a raid on Mount Olive Road, with officers discovering over 4 grams of powder cocaine at his residence.
Jose G. Resendiz-Cruz, a young Hispanic male, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home.
He and another man, believed to be his roommate, were detained at the residence after detectives kicked in the door to their duplex around 10:05 p.m. Thursday and found cocaine inside.
Resendiz-Cruz was taken into custody and transported to the city jail; the other man was released. Resendiz-Cruz was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Resendiz-Cruz remains at the Paris city jail this morning, and will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
No mugshot or bond information was available by presstime.
