Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel said the state fire marshal has been called in for an investigation on a structure fire Sunday at 402 2nd St. SW.
Paris Fire Department responded to the call early Sunday morning, and Vogel said the building was “fully involved” upon firefighters’ arrival — meaning fire, heat and smoke were so widespread, firefighters had to wait for fire streams before entering the building.
Vogel said the cause of the fire was unknown, and no one has provided information. After extinguishing the fire, the department called city Fire Marshal Clyde Crews, and an investigation has been opened by the state fire marshal.
Vogel said the building, which used to be an old mule barn, has been vacant for several years. Despite being located in the city’s historic district, the building was not on the historical registry.
The investigation continues.
