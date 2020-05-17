As of Saturday, Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center remained free of Covid-19 with results still out on six of the center’s staff.
Those six staff members now face a third uncomfortable nasal swab test unless a state lab reports earlier test results soon.
“It’s been an interesting ride that’s for certain,” Legend administrator Kenneth Grover said as he shared why six of the center’s staff will need a third round of testing.
“A state lab mishandled our first tests, so we had to put our residents and staff through a second uncomfortable swab test,” he said. “We still have not received results from six staff members so we’ll be doing another swab test, using a private lab this time.”
The state lab left the samples out overnight, spoiling the first round of testing, according to Paris-Lamar County Health District Director Gina Prestridge.
“We inundated the labs with so many samples, and … at the same time, they had a meatpacking plant with over 5,000 employees that needed to be tested,” Prestridge said.
At the time of the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak, the local health district tested all staff and residents there as well as Legend and Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for suspected cross-contamination.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered testing of an estimated 150,000 staffers and 80,000 residents at nursing facilities throughout the state in an effort to thwart an increasing number of nursing home deaths.
“We received a notification Monday from Health and Human Services that all centers who have not had residents tested in the past 30 days will be contacted to schedule testing,” Grover said. “From the way the notice reads, we will not have to test again, at least not at this time.”
Roughly 120 Legend staff and residents were tested after an outbreak in April at Paris Healthcare Center because one of the staff members at Paris Healthcare also worked part-time at Legend.
“The part-time employee failed to inform us of her work elsewhere although it is our policy to do so,” Grover said.
Since April, 54 people connected with Paris Healthcare Center have tested positive with seven deaths reported, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
From first notifications about coronavirus procedures in early March, Grover said he instigated guidelines from both the state and from the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In early March, centers were directed to restrict visitors, step up patient health observations and sanitation procedures. On April 7, the state mandated facemasks for all employees followed shortly after by a similar city of Paris order.
“We have been on the leading edge of doing everything we can to prevent Covid-19 from getting into our building,” Grover said. “We began these required procedures early on, and fortunately the results show that we have.”
Although the center will continue stepped up procedures, Grover said he has a contingency plan in place in case a resident tests positive.
“We set up a Covid wing the beginning of April,” Grover said. “Our census count is down by about half, so we were able to dedicate an entire wing.”
Grover credits the halt of non-elective surgeries, family fear of putting loved ones in centers and the fact many people are off work and choose to keep family members at home as main reasons for a drop in census.
“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our residents healthy, including bolstering their immune systems through diet and physician recommended supplements,” Grover said.
Paris City Editor Kim Cox contributed to this report.
