Earlier this year, North Lamar school officials discussed the possibility of switching to a four-day school week. Though it hasn’t been discussed since February, the proposal is still on the table, officials said.
In February, the district improvement committee informed the North Lamar Board of Trustees it needed to gather more information before making a recommendation.
Interim Superintendent Kelli Stewart in an email to The Paris News this week said the district is still considering the change.
“The four day school week is an early venture for a few other school districts, therefore we need time to see how effective it has been for them,” Stewart wrote. “This is a decision that requires a thorough study both academically and financially.”
In 2015, Texas altered its statute of what constitutes a full school year, changing it from 180 days to 75,600 minutes. That gave schools much more flexibility in how they structure their school year, Texas Education Agency Spokesperson DeEtta Culbertson previously told The Paris News.
North Lamar also is a District of Innovation, which Culbertson said grants it additional flexibility.
“Districts of Innovation have the same flexibility that charter schools have,” she said. “They’re able to exempt themselves from the mandatory start dates of the school year, and other things like that.”
Some school districts have recently made the switch to a shortened week, including Olfen ISD, Knippa ISD and Athens ISD. Stewart said the board will look to districts that have made the adjustment and factor that into its decision. She did not say when the matter might next be discussed at a board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.