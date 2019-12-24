DEPORT — A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday after he was flown to Dallas following an accidental strangulation over the weekend, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Paris EMS, Paris Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1:20 p.m. call Saturday on South Pecan Street. First responders, who were told they were responding to an accidental hanging, found the child unconscious. Details on the incident are scarce, but the strangulation was accidental, Sheriff’s Lt. Johnathan Smith said.
The child was quickly taken via EMS for medical treatment. He was airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas over the weekend. Further details were not provided.
Sheriff Scott Cass asked that the child and his family be kept in the public’s thoughts and prayers during this time.
(0) comments
