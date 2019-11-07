DEPORT — Dollar General will come to Deport on June 11, 2020, Mayor John Mark Francis has announced.
Led by a group of four investors, the plans and development of the proposed store have been approved, Francis said. The project is headed up by HP Investments as the developer and Altech Inc. as the designer, according to the blueprints. It will be a private project, and Dollar General will take over the store once it is completed, Francis said. He did not name specific investors, but said the project is moving forward.
The mayor previously said having more stores like Dollar General in town will increase tourism to Deport, stimulate the local economy and create more jobs locally. He hopes the business’ arrival will bring many more people and other enterprises to the city and create a bright future for Deport, he said.
Francis also said the store fits into his overall goals he set while serving in local government.
“My main goals as mayor are to develop and improve the quality of life for those in Deport and do all that I can to foster economic development for our surrounding community,” he wrote in an email this week. “Jobs bring dignity and worth and I believe that is my job and the job of government to foster and support any program or plan that will help train, educate and make it easier for those in need of help to get a hand up.”
The new store will be located at 296 S. Highway 271, on a 1.5 acre lot just before the city limits of downtown, according to blueprints.
