BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners are supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s second phase of reopening the Texas economy, and they are relaxing restrictions included in their own disaster declarations.
The Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday adopted Order GA 23 that allows restaurants and other businesses opened under Phase 1 of Abbott’s plan to increase occupancy to 50%, and it allows for the reopening of gyms, pools and bars. Additionally, public meetings of more than 10 people are no longer prohibited in Fannin County, although strong suggestions are in place to limit exposure and contact.
“At this point, I think that because of this opening up, we’re gonna have more than 10 people in some public spaces. So I think we need to remove that line. We need to say we suggest all public to minimize in-person contact who are not in the same household and to implement social distancing,” County Judge Randy Moore said.
The disaster declaration was extended seven more days, and all county employees who are still at home have been invited to return to work.
Additionally, the federal government has provided Fannin County with almost $1 million as a part of the CARES Act to be used for coronavirus related expenditures.
A large portion of the meeting was devoted to examining and discussing the best potential uses for the funds, including installing safety devices and face shields in county lobbies and other Fannin County locations. Any money not used by the county by the end of December will be given back to the U.S. government, which will also take back any funds not used solely for Covid-19 aid, relief, testing or other tangential uses.
“It’s going to be fairly easy to certify that the 20% of that allocation to, for example, Fannin County, is going to be allocated to responding to the Covid-19 health emergency,” said Herb Bristow, an expert on fund expenditures. “Basically, that leaves the balance of that fund subject to local governments deciding whether it be personal protective equipment or testing or installation of Plexiglass shields or housing programs or small business programs.”
The Commissioners’ Court is contemplating returning to in-person meetings, like several other entities, including the City of Honey Grove and Honey Grove ISD.
“I’m more than happy to see us start opening things back up. Lives starting to go back a little bit more to normal. I think what we’ve learned in the past couple months will stick with us for a while, kind of like 9/11 does. We’ll always remember this time, and hopefully, we’ll learn something from this, and continue these practices that we’re implementing now where we don’t have to shut down in the future,” Commissioner A.J. Self said.
Yet from now on, they are anticipating adding a teleconference aspect to their meetings as well.
“I’m ready to get back to City Hall and have a regular Commissioners’ Court meeting. However, I do like the Zoom meeting. I think we get a lot of participants on here, and I think that’s something that we should continue to utilize whenever we do go back to court,” Self said.
The total number of participants at Tuesday’s meeting was 35, but previous teleconference meetings of the Commissioner’s Court have occasionally had record-breaking numbers of more than 300 participants.
“It allows access to the folks who can’t make it to City Hall during our meetings,” Self added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.