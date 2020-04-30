An increase in clients coupled with a sharp decline in funding and donations is straining The Salvation Army in Paris as the community continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had to close up the thrift store, which is where most of our funding for our services comes from, and donations have fallen off and become basically nonexistent since this started,” Major Martha Higdon said Tuesday. “We’re still committed to serving the community, but we need help.”
Coinciding with the decrease in funding has been an increase in people seeking The Salvation Army’s aid, as many workers have been laid off or furloughed in the wake of the pandemic. Overall, Higdon said the nonprofit has seen a rise of more than 25% in people looking to utilize the social services and food line.
“These are hard times, and it makes sense that there are a lot more people who’d need assistance,” she said.
The Salvation Army’s services include rent assistance, a bread line and soup kitchen and a mental health crisis hotline. The nonprofit also provides indigent people with donations of clothing, hygiene products and other essentials they may need.
The mental health crisis hotline, which Higdon said is open 24/7 for people in an emotional or spiritual crisis, can be reached at 844-458-4673.
To stay solvent during the difficult times, The Salvation Army has been forced to furlough some employees, which has made it even more challenging to serve people, Higdon said.
Currently, the organization is offering its full range of services, but if conditions don’t improve soon, Higdon said they might need to consider limiting services in some way.
Donations to the nonprofit may be made by visiting the office at 350 W. Kaufman St. between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m., or by mail to PO Box 689, Paris, Texas. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army Paris, Texas.
