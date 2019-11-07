Four local businesses in Lamar County will be able to hire new employees and retain current staff thanks to loans they received in Fiscal Year 2019 from the Small Business Administration.
The loans totaled slightly more than $5.3 million, SBA lead economic development specialist Ahmad Goree said.
With the funds, the businesses will be able to create a total of six new jobs and retain 35 jobs. Though Goree could not say what the businesses were, he said they represented a variety of business types, including health care, retail and more.
“It’s a really great program for small businesses,” Goree said. “We guarantee 85% on loans under $150,000 and 75% for loans over $150,000.”
The grants are offered through the SBA’s 7(a) Loan Guarantee program, which Goree said is one of the most popular loan programs offered by the agency. A 7(a) loan-guarantee is provided to lenders to make them more willing to lend money to small businesses with weaknesses in their loan applications.
The amount given to Lamar County businesses is up significantly from fiscal year 2018, when four loans totalling $1.9 million were awarded, Goree said.
“Not only were there more loans in Lamar County this year, but the individual loans were greater than they were last year,” Goree said. “This is part of our push to have a much greater presence in rural areas, and Lamar County is one of those rural areas we want to have a greater presence in.”
Small business owners and prospective business owners can receive free consultation and assistance from the Paris Small Business Development Center, located in the Paris Junior College campus.
“Business owners or prospective business owners can go to them and receive help finding grants or loans, get consultation and things of that nature,” Goree said.
“For a lot of small businesses, these grants and this amount of money can be absolutely crucial, and can be the difference between whether the business lives or fails.”
