Testimony in the sexual child abuse trial of Dennis Martin Beyer Jr., 49, of Paris, began this morning before a six-man, six-woman jury in Sixth District Court at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Indicted in February, Beyer faces a charge of first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, four counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
Beyer remains free on a $100,000 bond following his arrest Jan. 24 by the Paris Police Department on charges dating to January 2015.
Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty is prosecuting the case while court-appointed Paris attorney Nick Stallings represents the defendant.
