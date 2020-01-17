BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council tabled a request for an upscale duplex complex and approved a change in the disconnect date for the city’s water customers Thursday night at a meeting at City Hall.
Councilors also approved a resolution for a federal holiday for Native American Indians, the purchase of four radios for the Blossom Fire Department, an AirMedCare policy for the city’s four employees, established a time frame for the approval of emergency purchases and added a lead paint addition to the city’s building permit application at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Paris developer Kenny Dority requested a change in zoning on a two-and-a-half-acre tract near Blossom Elementary School where he said he wanted to build several duplex units that would rent from $800 to $1,000 a month.
Councilor Debra Burge argued that approval of the request “would open the door” for duplexes in residential neighborhoods, something she said the council has been against in the past. After about a 15-minute discussion, the Council tabled the request until a February meeting and asked Dority to provide photographs of the type of duplex he plans to build.
Burge also spoke against a request from assistant secretary Linda Porterfield to move the cutoff date for water disconnects from the 25th of the month to the 20th of the month to allow Porterfield more time to send out water bills, which are due the first day of the month and delinquent after the 10th day.
“I suggest moving the delinquent date forward five days instead of moving the cutoff date back,” Burge said, explaining the change would be an inconvenience for customers. However, Porterfield said she would give customers time to adjust before assessing late fees and cutting off water. The council voted 5-1 in favor of the request.
Councilor Larry Bridges opposed the resolution for a Native American holiday “not because I am against Indians — I am one myself,” he said, “but because I am opposed to another government holiday.” The motion passed 5-1.
Other agenda items passed unanimously.
