Texas Oncology – Paris offers list of supportive services, related organizations

Texas Oncology – Paris provides information on its website about the supportive services it offers, such as nutritional counseling, social services, financial counseling and educational information about cancer and treatment.

Also listed are the following organizations that can help provide more information about social services.

The American Cancer Society provides information about cancer and resources available throughout the state. 1-800-ACS-2345

Cancer Care Inc. provides one-on-one counseling, medical care information, telephone support group, financial assistance referrals and educational teleconferences. 1-800-813-4673

Cancer Hope Network is a national nonprofit organization providing free and confidential one-on-one emotional support to cancer patients, their caregivers and their family members. 1-800-552-4366

Look Good, Feel Better offers online and in-person workshops on grooming and self-care for women, men and teens. In-person workshops are available at many locations in Texas. 1-800-395-LOOK

The Cancer Survivors Network, an American Cancer Society program, hosts discussion forums based on cancer type and lifestyle topics.

Stupid Cancer hosts online forums and Facebook groups, as well as meet-ups across the country, for young adults fighting cancer and their loved ones.

Cancer and Careers shares insights, resources and breaking news and is geared toward adults.

Cancer Support Community offers online discussion boards and support groups that meet regularly in chat rooms. In-person support groups are available in Dallas.

Planet Cancer is a support community of young adults with cancer.

Prescription Assistance

. RXAssist offers a comprehensive directory of patient assistance programs.

. Needy Meds is a national organization that helps patients identify assistance programs to defray medical costs.

For more information, visit online at www.texasoncology.com