By Macon Atkinson
JOHNTOWN — Three people have lost their lives following an explosion Sunday on a private road in the Johntown area near Bogata, authorities announced.
The bodies of three people were recovered, but the names of the deceased have not been released due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the explosion is unknown.
Deputies responded the call on a private road Sunday at 1:35 p.m., after receiving a 911 call that a residential structure had exploded with three people inside, the office said in a press release.
It was estimated the explosion happened Saturday at 7 p.m.; first responders were notified when a family member went to check on someone whom they had not spoken to since the previous day, the office reported.
Multiple agencies assisted the Red River County Sheriff’s Office, including Bogata Fire Department, Talco Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Longview Fire Department, Bogata Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, the state fire marshal, the Highway Department and more, the office said.
“Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell would like to thank all of the different agencies that responded and assisted with this tragic accident,” the press release stated. Caldwell was not available for comment by press time.
More details will be provided when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.