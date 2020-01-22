Sharon McCuin loves to cook. Now, thanks to the HOME program, she has a brand new kitchen she can use to her heart’s content.
The HOME program, a Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative, awards grants to states and local governments, allowing them to “implement local housing strategies designed to increase homeownership and affordable housing opportunities for low- and very low-income Americans,” according to the federal website.
The City of Paris has received a contract for housing rehabilitation assistance, said Charles Edwards, owner and consultant at Resource Management and Consulting Co. The city will be offering applications for qualifying households beginning Jan. 27 at City Hall.
“We’ve seen it change neighborhoods,” Edwards said. “And you’re taking what may be an eyesore away — what somebody might have been dealing with over the years, you’re taking that away and replacing it with a home. It’s going to uplift the community.”
Qualifying families have the opportunity to have their home rebuilt or rehabilitated, either through a five-year, deferred-forgivable grant; a 15-year deferred, forgivable loan; or a fully amortizing, repayable loan at 0% interest, according to HOME documents. To qualify, recipients must have an income at or below 80% of the area median income; they must already own and occupy a home that is “substandard,” defined as in need of repairs costing $40,000 or more to bring it up to code; they must have a clear title to the home; and they must be current on their property taxes.
McCuin, a HOME recipient from Novice, has lived in Paris 32 years. She worked at Braum’s Ice Cream for years and raised her family here.
“I’m not a city-type person,” she said, almost shyly. “Paris is the perfect size for me.”
McCuin called her previous home “a mess.” There were issues with plumbing and roofing, and she had mold and leaks throughout the house. A neighbor up the street told her about the housing program, and she decided to apply. She was thrilled to find out she would be a recipient.
“I can’t explain it. It’s unexplainable,” McCuin said, laughing. “I was super duper duper excited. Really excited.”
McCuin moved into her daughter’s home for seven months while contractors rebuilt the house. While the houses are constructed free of charge, homeowners must be able to relocate themselves, documents state. Owners are required to pay homeowner’s insurance, and property taxes will also increase as a result.
“It’s not just a quick fix,” McCuin said. “You got to go through the process. It’s a lot of work to go through the program.”
When she saw her new home, she was overjoyed, thankful and blessed, she said.
Now, McCuin’s house is sturdy and peaceful, offering plenty of space for her family.
After the death of her sister and her husband, McCuin began caring for her nieces and nephews, as well as her own two children. She cooks for them all in her new kitchen, often.
“I think it shows a great collaboration between what the city wants to do and the federal and the state and the local. It’s everybody coming together,” said Julia Trigg Crawford, community services administrator. “It’s an outlet for resources to be allocated to those who need it, in a way that makes sense for everybody.”
For those interested in learning more about HOME and/or HRA, a program representative will be available at City Council Chambers at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 to answer any questions.
