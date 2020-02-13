The window to sign up for May nonpartisan elections is closing.
School and city filing deadlines are Friday afternoon. While some candidates have gotten their applications in early, others may be waiting until the last minute, election supervisors say.
Clarksville ISD secretary Shannon Carson said no one has signed up for the school board elections yet. The district is looking at not only Robert Beaty’s and Pam Russell’s places on the May ballot, but the board is actively looking into a possible bond referendum in the November election for repairs and improvement to Cheatham Elementary School and to remove the old elementary school on Washington Street.
North Lamar ISD has Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes up for re-election, and it is looking at three separate proposals for a bond election, totaling $49 million. The package comes with a tax increase of 20.39 cents for a total tax rate of $1.1739 per $100 of property value.
Proposition 1, for $29,980,000, is to build a PK-3 grade campus on 35-acres north of the high school on property owned by the district, make improvements to Parker Elementary School, adapt Everett Elementary as a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, and demolish both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools.
Proposition 2, for $1.2 million, is to purchase 10 buses to replenish the fleet.
Proposition 3, for $17.735 million, goes toward improvements at Stone Junior High and North Lamar High School, additions to the high school band hall and district-wide technology improvements, athletic improvements call for a resurfaced track along with field improvements and synthetic turf for the football field, baseball stadium and softball stadium as well as indoor athletic facility improvements.
In Paris ISD, trustees Becky Norment, Clifton Fendley and Danny Hooten are up for re-election.
On the ballot at Prairiland ISD are places 2, 3 and 6, held by John Dunagan, David Basinger and Michael Sessums, respectively.
Because of the consolidation with Roxton ISD and multi-million dollar school bonds the district is using to expand and update the campuses, there will be no school board election at Chisum ISD this year. Per the Roxton consolidation agreement, no board member will be up for re-election until 2022. At that time, Travis Ball and Matt Patterson’s position will be on the ballot.
At Honey Grove ISD, Caleb Tindel and Joey Rickman are up for re-election.
At Detroit ISD, Ginny Minter, Cheri Eldridge and Michael Davis are up for re-election. The school’s secretary said Eldridge has already filed for re-election, and newcomer Jessie Smith will also be on the ballot.
In Oklahoma, Hugo Public Schools will host its own school board elections, with Dwight Kos’s spot on the ballot. Sign-ups are over for this election, and Kos has a challenger in Larry Alberty.
At Cooper ISD, both the president and vice president’s position will be on the ballot, held now by Thomas Darden and Blake Randall, respectively.
At Rivercrest ISD, up for re-election are David Grider and Craig Eudy.
In the City of Detroit, besides councilors Lori Melton, Terri Shelby and Brandon Brown up for re-election, the city is putting up a referendum to raise the sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.25%, to be on par with other area cities.
“It’s the same amount they would spend if they went to Blossom, Paris or Clarksville,” city secretary Tammy Nix said.
The extra half percent would be split among the street maintenance budget and parks and recreation for possible new playground equipment and as funds for incentives for businesses moving to Detroit, Nix said. The city is trying to start an economic development corporation to help direct city growth.
In Reno, City Council incumbents Joey McCarthy, Patricia Wood and Brandon Thomas have filed for re-election.
For the Paris City Council, Renae Stone, Bill Trenado, Derrick Hughes and Clayton Pilgrim’s spots are up for re-election. Trenado announced his resignation from the council. Pilgrim and Stone have already signed up for re-election. Reginald Hughes, the brother of Derrick Hughes, has signed up for his brother’s place in District 2.
On the Clarksville City Council, James Ellis, Patrice Smith, Charlie Metlon, Heath Humphrey and Mayor Ann Rushing are up for re-election.
In Deport, two council members and one mayor are up for re-election. Marilyn Glover and Robert Bailey’s spots and Mayor John Mark Francis are on the ballot.
Donna Thomason, Willie “Bear” Wilkins and Mayor Pro Tem David Phillips are up for re-election on the Cooper City Council.
In Roxton, they have three council positions up for re-election, all for two years: Cody Jones, Tim Walsworth and Shirley Cooper.
The Honey Grove City Council ballot will feature Claude Caffee and Terry Paul Cunningham.
In Blossom, Mayor Charlotte Burge, Brad Sessum, Larry Bridge, a one-year term for Debra Burge and Roger Daugherty are all up for re-election. City secretary Stacey Pressridge said no one has signed up yet.
Sign-ups close at the end of the business day Friday.
