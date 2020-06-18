Jason Ross is confident in his knowledge of Lamar County and Texas’ fourth Congressional district.
“Nobody knows this district like I do,” he said.
Ross, a Republican, is currently in the running to snag the fourth Congressional district seat following the resignation of representative John Ratcliffe, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to be the director of national intelligence. Ross resides in Rockwall and worked as chief of staff for Ratcliffe for four years, during which he spent time in Paris working out of a satellite office set up in City Hall, helping residents who needed assistance with Veterans Affairs and Social Security benefits, among other things.
He also helped secure funding for the Northeast Texas Trail, which encompasses the Trail de Paris that runs through Lamar County. Ross said he believes his experience having already worked in the fourth district will enable him to serve residents of Northeast Texas better than other candidates.
“There’s only one of us that has over four years of experience working with John Ratcliffe, helping him represent the people of the fourth district of Texas,” he said. “And while we all bring conservative values, and we bring different experiences to it, I think my four years of experience serving the fourth district of Texas is something that’s unique. That is going to enable me to hit the ground running at full speed on day one, both in Washington as well as fighting for issues and solving issues important to people and communities here in this district.”
Ross is an ardent conservative who said he relies on the Constitution and his Christian principles to guide him in the work he does. He’s an advocate for the Second Amendment, reducing the involvement of the federal government and is firmly pro-life. Ross said the issue is all the more important to him because when his wife was pregnant, the couple was told that their son would be born with substantial birth defects, but they never considered abortion. Their son was born healthy, has grown up and now attends the University of Arkansas.
“The life issue is deeply personal to us, and something that I will absolutely not compromise on,” Ross said. “And the Second Amendment issue is also one that I think undergirds every other liberty and in the Bill of Rights and in our Constitution. The right to keep and bear arms is not merely about being able to hunt for recreation, it is about self defense. And it’s about ensuring that the citizenry is protected from a tyrannical government.”
Other key issues for him include securing the southern border and balancing the national budget, which he believes is in over its head with debt.
“I’m a big advocate for a balanced budget, and would strongly support a balanced budget amendment,” Ross said. “We all have to do that in our own lives. And many of our city governments here in the fourth district do a very good job with that, but the federal government does a very bad job with that.”
Should he be elected, Ross said he’ll work to reform the health care system so Americans can lead healthier lives and avoid chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. He said as someone who used to be overweight, he wants to help other people get on top of their health and avoid overpaying for coverage.
“Tackling health care in that individual empowerment method with free market principles is something that I’m really passionate about,” Ross said.
A primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, and congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. More information about Ross can be found at jasonrossforcongress.com.
