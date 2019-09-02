Paris Energy Center will receive an adjustment to its environmental regulations, after the Ark-Tex Council of Governments voted Thursday to allow the change at the recommendation of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The energy company sought an adjustment in how much copper can be discharged into the nearby Red River, as mandated in its Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, ATCOG environmental resources coordinator Paul Prange said.
“It’s nothing to really raise your eyebrows over,” Prange said. “It’s common for adjustments to be sought throughout the lifespan of these permits, and even over the course of a single year.”
As cooling water is discharged, copper residue from the pipes also enters the waterflow. The more cooling water being discharged, Prange explained, the more copper will enter the river.
“Oftentimes what you’ll see is more discharge water being used in the hot summer months, and then less will be necessary as it cools down, but pick back up in winter when people need to heat their homes,” he said.
Prange said he is unsure what the limit currently is, and what adjustment Paris Energy Center is seeking, since the Council of Governments only receives the recommendation from TCEQ. Then, the board would only take action if it disagrees with the state’s decision.
Paris Energy Center representatives could not be reached for comment by press time.
The allowed amount of copper discharge varies on a case by case basis, Prange said. The allowed amount of copper discharge depends greatly on the size and utility of the body of water it’s being released into.
If, for instance, the discharge is being released into a small pond with very little aquatic life, regulations will be looser than discharge being released into a major waterway that has heavy human activity and aquatic life.
