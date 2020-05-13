Following a 40-minute closed session Tuesday, Paris Economic Development Corp offered J. Skinner Bakery a rail and job retention incentive not to exceed $300,000.
This is the second incentive offer now on the table for the company that came to Paris in 2012 and occupied the former Sara Lee Bakery facility. At an April meeting, the economic engine offered J. Skinner a $750,000 incentive to add 100 jobs to its current 190 full-time positions to be paid out over a three year period.
That agreement has not been finalized, according to City Attorney Stephanie Harris.
“The bakery plans to tap into rail being extended to American SpiralWeld to provide a more cost effective means of delivering large quantities of sugar and flour,” PEDC board chairman Tim Hernandez said of the rail spur. “The reduction in costs will make them much more competitive.”
The incentive requires that the company maintain a minimum 190 jobs during the course of the three-year agreement.
