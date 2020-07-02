Sometimes helping is its own reward, and sometimes you get a reward anyway.
This summer, while the company Velosolutions has been building the new pump track for the City of Paris next to the pavilion at Love Civic Center, 14-year-old Jace Brown has “been riding from our house almost every day to go check on the progress of the track,” according to his father, Paris Junior College professor Jack Brown.
While surveying the process, Jace has also been helping the crew, so they helped him as well, gifting the local teen his own BMX bicycle to use when the track is finished.
“I was shocked. I just wasn’t expecting it at all,” Jace Brown said. “I showed up a few days ago, and I was kind of confused and then they pulled a new BMX bike out of the back of their truck.”
He said he’d like to thank Jesse Braydon and Braxton Ridgeway, the workers who gave him the bike.
Jace has been looking forward to the pump track all summer, he said.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
He said Braydon and Ridgeway have explained to him the mechanics of a pump track. The goal of a pump track is to go as long as possible up and down the ridges without having to pedal, shifting weight on the bike to accelerate when needed and “pump” the rider around the track.
His son has been mowing lawns this summer to save money for a new bike, Jack Brown said.
“He has almost $300 saved up from working around our neighborhood,” Jack Brown said.
Jace bought a GoPro camera with the saved money instead, so he can film himself on the track.
The track is about a mile from their home in Morningside, Jack Brown said, and his son pedaled over there almost every day.
“We’d tease him, say he was creeping on them,” Jack Brown said. “He made friends and helped them out. It was very nice of them.”
Besides thanking Velosolutions for the new wheels, Jace said he’d also like to thank the community that made the track possible.
“Thank you to the people who put the money into the pump track and organized this,” he said.
The pump track is close to being finished, with the dirt contoured and asphalt poured. Finishing touches are being applied to the track soon, and the city will put some turf around the track.
