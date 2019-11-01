The $2.5 million renovation project at the historic First United Methodist Church in downtown Paris is on schedule and is expected to be completed in time for a candlelight service before Christmas.
“My goal is to have the sanctuary ready by Dec. 6 so we can begin moving things back in, and then have Christmas candlelight service there,” facilities manager Dave Osborne said. “The art on the dome is complete, the wooden floors have been installed and the sanctuary is so much brighter now. Everything is coming together beautifully.”
The sanctuary and the colorful dome above is now restored to the way it looked when constructed in 1923, Osborne said, explaining forensic artists removed layers of paint on the dome to reveal beautiful original designs. Artists then made stencils of the work to help in the reproduction.
“Artists came from Oregon, Los Angeles, Colorado, Chicago and Massachusetts at different times to restore the beautiful dome with all its bright, beautiful colors,” Osborne said.
“The restoration project would not have happened without many faithful members stepping up to the plate to care for this historic sanctuary,” senior pastor Rob Spencer said. “We hope this sanctuary will continue to inspire present and future members and friends to continue making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.”
In addition to the restoration of the historic sanctuary and the renowned dome above it, other projects include the sanctuary foyer and adjoining classrooms in addition to an elevator that will provide all-weather, ADA access to the mezzanine, sanctuary, choir loft and practice room.
“The elevator will not be ready until probably February,” Osborne said, explaining the installation of an elevator into an older building is a huge project. “We poured concrete today (Tuesday) on the base of the shaft and will be going up with it now.”
Because the base of the shaft is inside the building, workers had to dig a 15-by-15-foot hole about 6 feet deep.
“Workers used a pick and a shovel the whole time because that old sticky clay was hard to move,” Osborne said. “We couldn’t get any equipment in there; nothing motorized that would produce fumes.”
Osborne said the restoration project has primary goals to improve safety, to increase light levels and to restore the sanctuary as closely as possible to the way it looked in 1923.
“It has been a real journey of discovery to find out what they were doing back in those days and then trying to recreate it and put it back like it was,” Osborne said. “I’ve said it before — the best salesman in the world was the guy who sold that set of blueprints to that bunch of hard headed cotton farmers in 1919. This is certainly not like the normal church.”
