With no public comments, the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday opened and closed a public hearing on a plan of finance including bonds with a maximum stated principal amount of $211 million for solid waste disposal facilities. The proceeds of the bonds will be loaned to Waste Management Inc. for financing or refinancing capital improvements and equipment acquisitions for its facility and operations in Powderly, with a maximum principal amount of $1.5 million.
In other business, commissioners approved the purchase of an undisclosed number of Covid-19 test kits for the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
