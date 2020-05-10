As Texas slowly begins to reopen its businesses with restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are some who feel those restrictions infringe on personal rights. To show their displeasure with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders for businesses, a handful of people gathered Saturday morning in a demonstration to reopen Texas.
“We’re protesting the businesses being closed down and the restrictions on a lot of businesses, like only being able to be open to 25% (capacity),” organizer Jeremy Ellis said. “They have a right to do that if they want, but the state doesn’t have a right to mandate it.”
Ellis said he believes business in Texas should be completely reopened, and rather than mandates, restrictions should be advisments.
Brandon Covington, who took part in the demonstration, pointed to the ways the restrictions have hurt businesses and their employees.
“A lot of people have been hurting because we’ve all fallen in line with the safety precautions,” Covington said. “I’m self-employed and the governor said that I’m deemed an essential worker, but it’s not just about me, it’s about our neighbors, too. And I know a lot of people who have really been hurt because they haven’t been able to work.”
Ellis added the business closures have impacted people’s personal lives as well.
“I’d like to take my family and sit down in a restaurant,” he said.
Covington said some of the
guidelines for physical distancing infringe on the First Amendment, as they limit people’s ability to assemble.
“I don’t think these health guidelines should overrule what’s in the Constitution,” he said.
The demonstration was not without complication. In a video posted to the demonstration’s Facebook page, Jason Waite, an event organizer, said the manager from Walgreen’s told demonstrators they weren’t allowed to hold the demonstration on Walgreen’s property. The protesters then stood on the public easement along the roadside.
“Our First Amendment rights won’t be trumped,” Waite said in the video.
Texas has, slowly but surely, begun the process of reopening the state. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed more businesses to open, including hair, nail and tanning salons, though restrictions remain on how many customers are allowed to enter the premises at a time.
However, some health officials believe even this limited reopening is being done too quickly to be safe.
According to NPR, Caitlin Rivers, a leading scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, recently told a U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee that no state meets all the criteria needed to start reopening.
The criteria decided upon by the center to reference before restrictions are alleviated include a 14-day decline in cases, a health system that can safely care for patients including enough protective gear for health care providers including enough personal protective equipment and more.
Ellis said he plans on continuing to hold the demonstrations each week until the state fully reopens business. They take place at 10 a.m. each Saturday at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Loop 286.
