Paris Regional Medical Center chaplain Jack Elliott keeps two face masks in his car — one for regular visits to the health care center and another he just as soon never use.
That second mask is a N92 to be used in case he is called to visit a patient with Covid-19.
“Of course I would go if called,” Elliott said by phone from the Paris Regional parking lot where he was about to leave Wednesday afternoon after a visit. “I am just praying we don’t have many people with the virus.”
Elliott explained the regular mask protects patients he comes in contact with, and the N92 would protect him from the virus when visiting a Covid-19 patient.
Although visitors are not allowed to visit patients at this particular time, the health care center’s three chaplains remain on call with complete access. In addition to Elliott, retired Mt. Olive Baptist Church pastor, Rocky Burrow, pastor at Chicota Baptist Church and Bob Seale, retired pastor and social worker, serve as chaplains. Each is on call 10 days a month.
When entering the hospital, Elliott said he checks in at the door where all hospital employees enter. He has a temperature check, assures hospital staff he has not been in direct contact with anyone with Covid-19 and dons his mask.
“We are seeing a less than normal amount of patients although I have visited with three this week,” Elliott said Wednesday afternoon.
In his 19th year as chaplain, Elliott said during normal circumstances he is called most often either to the emergency or intensive care waiting rooms to comfort anxious family members who can’t be with their loved one during treatment.
Since the hospital imposed visitor restrictions because of the coronavirus, his calls of late have been with patients who have asked to see a chaplain or from a staff member who thinks a patient might want to visit with a chaplain. All visits are with patient permission.
As often as the opportunity presents, Elliott shares.
“I tell patients who ask that their life is in God’s hands and they need to talk with God,” the minister said during an earlier interview, adding he shares more in detail as the opportunity is presented.
Human Resources Director Randy Toscano Jr. said Paris Regional believes chaplains are an important resource and are vital in providing holistic patient care.
“Spirituality is the fundamental cornerstone of who we are not only as a hospital staff but also as a community,” Toscana said in an earlier interview. “Having this program in place is obviously one of the ways we enhance the hospital experience. We provide service through our care, our technology and through our talents, and a key part of our holistic approach is through our spiritual care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.