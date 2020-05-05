As Region D has released its initial plan for area water management, the group made it abundantly clear that the proposed Marvin Nichols reservoir has no place in state water planning.
All of the regional water planning boards have sent out their initially prepared plans for public comment, the final step before submitting the plans in October to the state for the 2021 Texas water plan. Region C, covering the Dallas metroplex, once again has included the contentious reservoir in its plans.
According to Tony Smith, Region D’s water plan consultant with Carollo Engineers, the 24-member voting members of the Northeast Texas Rural Water Planning Group, also called Region D, included an entire chapter over the various negative impacts Marvin Nichols would potentially have on the area.
“The Region D IPP notes that, ‘It has been, and continues to be the position of the NETRWPG that due to the significant negative impacts upon environmental factors, agricultural resources/rural areas, other natural resources, and third parties, Marvin Nichols I Reservoir should not be included as a water management strategy in any regional water plan or the State Water Plan,’” Smith said.
Chapter 6 outlines how Region D’s plan works with the state’s long-term protection of resources and how Marvin Nichols would go against that goal.
“Because of the resulting impacts of removing and degrading productive agricultural lands, it has been the position of the NETRWPG that inclusion of the Marvin Nichols I Reservoir, or any similarly located reservoir, is not consistent with the long‐term protection of the State’s water resources, agricultural resources, and natural resources, and those of Region D,” the plan states.
It adds that the reservoir strategy for Marvin Nichols “does not satisfy the requirements of the current Texas Water Development Board” rules to evaluate environmental impacts. Marvin Nichols would change the flow of the Sulphur River, the plan states, as well as deeply affect timber and other agricultural industries in Northeast Texas.
“Moreover, the NETRWPG continues to oppose the Marvin Nichols reservoir on the basis of the impacts described within this chapter and in Chapter 8 of this Plan,” it states.
Region D also believes Region C’s reservoir plan does not include any downstream impacts, instead relying only on current historical information. The proposed reservoir would severely hinder bottomland hardwoods, downstream wetlands and other habitats, according to studies cited by Region D’s plan.
The plan specifically calls out the Weinstein and Clower study — paid for by entities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who would benefit from the water provided by the reservoir — for using mitigation factors of 1.54 to 1, when even Cooper Lake in Delta County, which also provides water to the Dallas area, had to have mitigation of 31,980 acres for the 5,900 acres of lost bottomland hardwood.
Region D also suggests that other alternatives exist for Region C water needs, including altering the flood pool of Wright Patman Lake. The plan notes that a study done by the Sulphur River Basin Authority shows that course of action would have the least impact of any of the proposed reservoirs made by Region C.
“It is further the position of the NETRWPG that the reallocation of Wright Patman Reservoir provides a viable potential water management strategy to assist in meeting the needs for Region C,” the plan states. “Although the approach may be potentially more expensive to Region C (in terms of the unit costs of water) to meet that region’s growing needs, the reallocation of Wright Patman may produce less of a potential impact to the agricultural and natural resources of Region D, while providing greater socioeconomic benefits to North East Texas.”
The initially prepared plan is available online at http://netmwd.com/regiond.html, at all area libraries and county clerk offices.
The public hearing set for June 11 and ways to make a public comment on the plan, including written comments, which can be sent to NETMWD, PO Box 955, 4180 Highway 250, Hughes Springs, TX 75656, or emailed to regiond@netmwd.com, or attendance at the June 11 meeting at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave., Mount Pleasant. The meeting will start at 5 p.m.
The board is also prepared to hold the meeting by telephone, with the public to join by calling 435-777-2200 or 800-309-2350, with the access code of 3250760#. The deadline for written comments on the plan is Aug. 11 for the public and Sept. 9 for state agencies.
