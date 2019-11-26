EDITOR'S NOTE: Kiersten Shoemate's name is corrected.
A new mural will soon brighten downtown Paris, thanks to a collaboration between the city and Dr. Pepper Inc.
Inspired by the city’s past, present and future, the mural will feature distinctive Paris elements such as the Eiffel Tower and “Raise a smile,” a nod to the city’s history after the fire of 1916. Dr. Pepper representative Chris Corbitt helped draw up the idea.
“The ‘raise a smile’ comes from the chin up, rebuilding attitude after the fire of 1916,” Cheri Bedford with the City of Paris said. “We picked the walls and (Corbitt) helped with the idea.”
The mural will span the brick wall of 1st and Clarksville streets in downtown. The historic preservation committee helped pick the location due to specific construction and element limitations, Bedford said. Dr. Pepper is paying for the entire project.
“We know arts helps with the revitalization of a city,” Bedford said. “It’s like a gift, really.”
David Freeman, a muralist and artist from the Mount Pleasant area, is commissioned on the project. He said he’s been involved with Dr. Pepper every step of the way, designing the layout and offering his experience to the project.
“I do abstract art, large scale murals, everything,” he said. “‘Raise a smile’ ties in the narrative of when the city burned to the ground and they brought it all back up, kind of the sweetness of it. The imagery is just for the location.”
The project is expected to take the remainder of the year, Freeman said.
Community members are already involved in the mural’s construction. North Lamar art students assisted with color blocking this week, earning field hours for their advanced art class and giving Freeman several extra sets of hands. He showed them every part of the process, art teacher Brandi Peel said.
From building the scaffolding to picking the paint, Freeman has shown the students every aspect of the project, she said.
“This has taught them things they can’t get inside the classroom,” she said. “I said, ‘You’re leaving a legacy.’ Something that when you’re grown, you can take your kids by and say, ‘Hey, I did part of that.’”
The mural will help with downtown revitalization, and it will also provide enjoyment for members of the community and a good photo opportunity for visitors to the city, Bedford said.
“We’re happy we can get something this large that incorporates Paris, and we know the city will really enjoy it,” Bedford said.
