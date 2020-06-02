B.A. Sessums is ready to get the ball rolling again. After being closed for 62 days, his bar in downtown Paris, Time Flies, has only been allowed to serve customers at 25% capacity for the past week. On Wednesday, they’ll be able to double that to 50%.
An executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 18 declared that all restaurants could reopen at 50% capacity on May 22, except for those in Deaf Smith, El Paso, Moore, Potter and Randall counties — but there was one key exception. Bars, which hold licenses from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, were not included in this — even those that serve full meals. They were still limited to 25%. For Sessums, that was all the more frustrating.
“It isn’t really (fair) because Time Flies has a full kitchen,” he said. “I mean, we’re practically a restaurant. We’re just classified as a bar because of our liquor license. So it really wasn’t fair for us because we’re really a restaurant, too.”
Due to having to close Time Flies for so long and then only being able to reopen at 25% capacity, Sessums said he lost several employees who are now receiving unemployment benefits. He’s hoping that with more business, he’ll be able to bring staff back on board. Financially, being closed was tough, and 50% capacity will be better, but still won’t bring business back to what it was before coronavirus.
“Well, the bills kept coming, but we weren’t making any money,” Sessums said. “Electricity, bills, everything kept coming — except there was no income.”
While half capacity is still literally a fraction of the people Sessums could normally have in the bar, he’s looking forward to business starting to return to normal. They’re excited to welcome more patrons back to Time Flies and Sessums said his staff will be taking extra precautions to ensure safety.
“We’re going to separate tables and just try and keep everyone safe,” he said.
All bars in Lamar County will be able to expand their service to 50% capacity on Wednesday as part of Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy. Barring any serious spikes in coronavirus cases, it’s likely only up from here.
(0) comments
