RENO — Several streets will soon be much easier to traverse when it’s raining after the Reno City Council on Monday approved drainage repairs to several roads.
The council voted 4-0, with Councilman Joey McCarthy absent, to approve a pair of bids from Anchor Contracting. One of the bids covers work along Mt. Olive Road, Pine Mill Road and Anderson Road, and was set at $40,000; the other bid covers work along Waggener Street, Post Oak Street and Skinner Lane, and was bid at $17,500.
It’s yet to be determined when work will begin, city secretary Tricia Smith said, though she added she does not expect the Covid-19 pandemic to delay work.
Smith also said there isn’t a specific order in which Anchor Contracting is expected to repair the streets.
In other business, the council voted without dissent to waive a commercial building permit fee totaling $630.59 and an electric permit costing $65.
After agreeing to waive the permit fee, Councilman Stacey Nichols proposed waiving all commercial building permit fees for 60 days to encourage economic growth, and other council members voiced their agreement.
The council was unable to vote on it at Monday’s meeting, but agreed to put it to a vote at a future meeting.
“If anyone wants to build or expand in Reno, that would be our contribution to help economic growth,” Nichols said. “We’ve got stimuluses from the national government, and I think the City of Reno can do just a little bit to help someone that wants to expand or build over the next 60 days, and in 60 days maybe we can look at it again.”
Also on the agenda, the council officially rescheduled its Spring Cleanup to July 25-26. Originally scheduled for mid-April, the council elected to postpone it to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.