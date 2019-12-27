Although some plans for industrial expansion announced in 2012 and 2013 have not materialized, others have come to fruition as Paris and Lamar County continue a march toward economic prosperity.
The year-end purchase by the J. Skinner Bakery in late December 2012 of the boarded-up Sara Lee plant on Northwest Loop 286 topped the list of the biggest news stories of the year when then Gov. Rick Perry came to Paris to welcome the new industry to Texas.
In October 2013, the town was rocked by a quadruple homicide, and a storm coated the area during one of the busiest times of the year. However, Paris residents voted the largest bond in city history to upgrade downtown infrastructure along with improvements in other parts of town.
Although a plan by J. Skinner to reopen the former Sara Lee facility with 400 employees and $45 million in capital investment did not fully materialize, the plant has steadily gained market share with its line of baked goods like Danish muffins, coffee cakes and other artisan sweets.
Paris Regional Medical Center unveiled its $25 million new expansion at its north campus in November. In addition to a new wing built to house radiology and other imaging services, surgical services and outpatient rehabilitation, a complete remodel of the cafeteria and an expanded emergency department were also included in the project. To complete its Northward Bound Project, the health care facility moved all emergency services from the south to north campus.
Developer Ron Parker announced plans for a $500 million shopping area and hospital development for Southeast Paris. Although the hospital development has not yet come to fruition, Health Care Express, an urgent care facility owned by a Texarkana couple, opened there in August 2018.
Another event making headlines in 2012 was Scott Cass winning a hard-fought election for Lamar County sheriff. Cass, who spent more than 14 years as chief deputy with the sheriff’s office, replaced longtime sheriff B.J. McCoy, who chose not to seek re-election after five terms and 20 years as sheriff, ending a 40-year law enforcement career.
TransCanada’s Keystone XL Pipeline won its eminent domain challenge to cross family farmland, and work began on the Lamar County portion of the massive but controversial oil pipeline, which connects Texas Gulf Coast refineries to a supply of crude oil in Canada.
Other top stories in 2012 included a vacant building collapse at 3rd Street SW and Bonham Street, which sent bricks and debris into the roadway and the City of Paris started an investigation of other substandard structures. Buildings potentially hazardous were marked as such and the Buildings & Standards Commission was put back to work.
Paris ISD trustees broached the topic of school consolidation with Chisum ISD and North Lamar ISD after a presentation by then Superintendent Paul Trull showing the district’s landlocked position. However, neither Chisum nor North Lamar trustees were interested. Chisum trustees in early October formally decided not to meet with other school districts regarding consolidation. North Lamar trustees a week later said if consolidation was to be seriously considered, Paris ISD would have to prove how a merger would be beneficial, echoing the words of Chisum trustees. Both North Lamar and Chisum trustees pointed to Paris ISD debt as a major factor against school mergers.
Arctic blast, Campbell Soup and an unsolved murder marked 2013
Three stories of 2013 had a great impact on the people who live and work in Paris and Lamar County. Longtime industry, Campbell Soup, announced roughly $74 million in capital investments, the town was rocked by a quadruple homicide, and a storm coated the area during one of the busiest times of the year.
Arctic air brought freezing rain to North Texas early in December, and the cold hung on for days, hampering efforts of utility crews to restore lights, cable and phone service to more than 15,000 homes and businesses in the county.
Streets were easy to navigate in the wake of the ice, but it played havoc with thousands of trees across the region. Schools were closed; broken and fallen limbs were blamed on most of the power outages; and hundreds of residents scrambled for warm places to sleep and a working plug to charge their phones. Several homes were ravaged by fires caused by damaged wiring or by incautious use of fireplaces or open flame heaters. A number of homes sustained damage when the weight of the ice toppled entire trees onto the structures.
Pronounced dead at the scene of the quadruple homicide in the late evening of Oct. 9, 2013, were Romello Dewain Steward, 18 of Paris, Devante Larry Akins, 21 of Paris, Brijonne Rashad Woods, 24 of Paris, and Charles Carey, 32 of Garland. Their bodies were discovered by responding Paris Police officers in the front room of a house in the 400 block of 6th Street NE.
Preliminary autopsy results confirmed the tragedy as a homicide a few days later and confirmed the cause of death was what police termed apparent gunshot wounds. Police continue to investigate, but have not yet named a suspect.
The department continues to ask for public assistance. Those who have knowledge of the person or persons responsible for these murders should call Detective Leigh Foreman, lead investigator, at 903-737-4163 or Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8411.
In July, Campbell Soup announced about 60 new jobs and a $47 million investment would accompany production of a new line of juice products and packaging at the Campbell Soup plant. Later in the year, the company announced a $27 million investment for capital expenditures to relocate and refurbish machines for a filling and packaging system using single serve containers for V-8 Juice, Fusion products and tomato juice. Although the lines are no longer in production, the plant continues to produce these products in half-gallon and 32-oz plastic containers along with full lines of ready to eat soups and its Prego products.
Other stories also made an impact.
Paris Economic Development Corp. came under fire in 2013 amidst concerns by newly elected chairman Rebecca Clifford of misuse of public funds. The board revamped many of its policies and tightened its internal controls as it refocused on industrial recruitment, eliminating a retail marketer and pulling funds from a business incubator.
The beginning of a massive city infrastructure program, which is now in its final stages, began in 2013 when seven percent of Paris voters approved a $45 million bond issue, the most expensive in the city’s history. Bonds were earmarked for replacement of aging water and sewer infrastructure, including a complete replacement in the downtown area.
Other top stories in 2013 included a state boy’s basketball championship for Roxton High School and a state quarterfinals football run for the Cooper High School Bulldogs.
Paul Jones was named superintendent of Paris ISD, replacing Paul Trull, who retired in October after 31 years with the district. Paris Junior College president Pam Anglin announced she would resign after 10 years at the helm but reconsidered and continues to serve.
A plane crash near Glory in southern Lamar County wrapped up the top 10 stories in 2013 as three people on unspecified business in Paris left Cox Field en route to Austin in foggy, drizzly conditions. Witnesses on the ground nearby heard what they described as “backfires” or the engine “revving up and down,” before the engine stopped.
