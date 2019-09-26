Amid a string of deaths and as more people are diagnosed with a mysterious lung illness the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have linked to vaping, the practice has fallen under national scrutiny. Caught in the middle and now waging their own campaign are local vape store owners and employees looking to counteract spreading misinformation.
TJ Livingston, assistant store manager at Vaporifics at 201 N. Collegiate Drive, said the deaths linked to vaping were not caused by the act of vaping itself, but by THC and vitamin E acetate, a THC accelerant, added to the liquid that’s being vaped.
“It was proven by the (Food and Drug Administration) that vitamin E acetate was the main killer of those kids,” Livingston said. “Vitamin E acetate is not included in anything you can buy here or at any responsible vape shop.”
The issue, he said, isn’t with vaping but with illegal substances packaged into illicit vape cartridges.
“Instead of talking about how vaping is scary and bad, let’s tell kids not to buy illegal substances,” he said. “Abide by the law, follow safe practices and explain the science because that way people can understand where the issues lie… Vitamin E acetate was used as an accelerant for THC and combusted; it’s extremely toxic, and it unfortunately took their lives.”
Vape stores are inspected regularly by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which looks for any sanitation violations or illegal substances used in the store’s products, Livingston said.
President Donald Trump’s surprise statement last week that the federal government will act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes took Adrienne Fitzgerald by surprise.
“In my opinion, they’re looking at the wrong thing,” the Vapor Maven employee at 2401 Lamar Ave. said. “There is a problem that needs to be addressed but it’s not e-cigs. It’s the fake carts.”
In September, federal health officials have investigated more than 450 possible cases of the mysterious pulmonary illness across 33 states, including six cases that resulted in death. California has reported nearly 60 cases of lung illness since late June in patients with a history of vaping.
Despite the recent events surrounding vaping, most local vape shops say they haven’t noticed a drop in business. Livingston said he’s had two regular customers tell him they’re going to stop vaping due to the recent events, but other than that he hasn’t noticed a dropoff in business.
Fitzgerald and Cheyenne Clark, an employee at Vaped Amazing Flavors at 6345 Lamar Road in Reno both said they’ve actually seen an increase in business.
“There’s sort of this ‘buy it while you still can’ mentality,” Fitzgerald said. “I think a lot of people are worried that the ban will go into effect so they’re buying more.”
Livingston, Fitzgerald and Clark agree they’ve seen a significant rise in concerned residents who walk in to learn more about what’s been going on.
“No one’s really been angry or just looking to yell,” Livingston said. “People want to learn more about what’s going on and understand the science, and I’m happy to tell them. And when they leave, I think they have a better understanding of the issue.”
Vaped Amazing Flavors customer Katie Harper said she’s already seen large sales in vape stores in larger cities such as McKinney and Dallas.
“I’ve gone to, like, four different vape shops and they’re just as worried about it,” Harper said. “I went to one store in McKinney and they were doing a special, a huge bundle sale to try to get rid of all their juice.”
Looking to the future, Livingston is confident a ban on all flavors won’t ultimately become reality.
“With vapers, it’s such a cleaner atmosphere than just smoking regular cigarettes that it seems silly this is even an argument from the get-go,” he said. “If cigarettes are to stick around, that’s OK, but for people who are trying to avoid cancer with this alternative, they shouldn’t be restricted in my opinion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.