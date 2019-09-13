Founded during the Republic of Texas in 1844, several months before Paris incorporated as a city, Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St., is set to celebrate its 175th anniversary this month.
The congregation invites the public to celebrate both the church’s 175th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of Central Day School at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 29.
“We will have a tour of the church and day school and light refreshments,” Christian education director Pamela Brown said Wednesday as she shared church records. “We have hundreds of pictures to share, some dating to the 1840s.”
First named First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, its young congregation was served by the Rev. Samuel M. Conly, a circuit rider based in Clarksville. They first worshipped at a school house before erecting the first church built in Paris in 1847, brick building at the corner of East Houston Street and 1st Street NE and sold to the Masons in 1859.
The congregation then built a frame structure at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Church Street and worshipped there until 1891 when the federal government purchased the property to build a post office and courthouse. A third building was constructed nearby on Houston Street, which served the congregation through a name change in 1912 to Central Presbyterian Church. The church burned along with 13 other churches in the Paris Fire of 1916.
The congregation completed the present building on Church Street 17 months after the fire at a cost of $60,000, which members paid off by 1918 mostly with World War I “war bonds,” according to church records. The building was listed in the Historical Register of Historical Places in 1988 and recognized as part of the Church Street Historical District in 1992.
Built in Gothic Revival style, the church spans a large lot between Church Street and 3rd Street SE and includes Central Day School facilities, which opened its doors in September 1959 with 15 kindergarten students. Today, the school serves 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds in addition to a “Mommie and Me” play day for 2-year-olds.
Known for its beauty, the church sanctuary features large, detailed Biblical scenes on stained glass windows, some of which depict the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The church pipe organ, built in 1917 by Henry Pilcher’s Sons of Louisville, Kentucky, consists of 23 ranks of pipes on two manuals and pedals. The church rededicated the organ in 2001 after an extensive restoration.
Today, the congregation at Central Presbyterian is made up of families, many dating eight generations from some of the church’s past members. Included are families with the names Norment, Hagood, Wear, Bassano, Barbee, Brunette, Cecil, Greb, Hutchison, Walker, Farris, Henson, Hollis, Rucker, Abbett, Edzards, Hickman, LeDerer, Price, Robinson, Scott, Ward, Wells, Thornton and Hindman.
Frank D. Wear, the son of longtime pastor Frank L.H. Wear, attends regularly and serves as usher. Louise Haygood attends regularly and continues to serve as treasurer of Central Day School as she has for the past 43 years, and Thomas Belew continues to serve the church as organist and director of music as he has done for 42 years.
Sunday services begin at 10:45 a.m., and on Sept 29, the Central Choir will be singing “The Church’s One Foundation is Jesus Christ Her Lord,” followed by the Rev. David Darrow’s sermon on “Celebrating Our Heritage of Faith.”
