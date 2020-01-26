The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Catering of Paris with a ribbon cutting on Thursday evening. The business is at 1821 Lamar Ave.
Ribbon Cutting | Catering of Paris
Lora Arnold
Staff Photographer
