HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park is asking people to stop spreading rumors of an accomplice after a 24-year-old Hugo man was arrested Wednesday for terroristic threats.
“Please stop the rumors of a girlfriend going to do anything,” he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post regarding the arrest. The girlfriend has not been identified.
The man, Everett Trenton Cadle, was arrested at an apartment in Sawyer on charges of terroristic threats, using an electronic device in communication of a felony, and obscene, threatening or harassing telecommunications, according to jail records. There is no bond listed in his jail record.
The Choctaw County Communication Center received a call at 9 p.m. Tuesday from a chat monitoring service, warning Cadle sent a message he was going to kill everyone at a school, then kill himself, Park said in his Facebook post.
“All of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and all Hugo (Police Department) and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police officer met and went to a location in Frogville and we didn’t find him there,” Park reported. After locating and arresting Cadle in Sawyer, authorities also arrested and interviewed a Hugo man, but later released him, he added.
According to police, Cadle was a security guard at an establishment in Choctaw County and a National Guard soldier in Bryan County. From the time authorities were notified, he was jailed within three hours, Park said.
“I can’t thank you all enough CCSO, HPD, CNTP and CC COMM Center for the unity of everyone tonight,” Park wrote.
Later, he added to his post: “One last comment: if you were just being stupid in your post, you still had the thought in your brain and used your fingers to type said message.”
