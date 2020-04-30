Covid-19 has changed the world as we know it, but it hasn’t tamped down the resilience of local business owners. After nonessential businesses were forced to shutter their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some have found a way to continue operating amidst economic uncertainty.
Some local businesses have been offering curbside pickup service, where customers can order products by phone or online and pick up their order outside. Robin Weemes, owner of the Itsy Bitsy Spider children’s store in downtown Paris, said she’s thankful she can offer curbside service, but it’s been a challenge. Sales at her store have taken a nosedive even with curbside pickup available, partially because customers can’t come into the store and see products in person. But Weemes and her team are a way to keep business going.
“It’s not great by any means. This whole situation has not been good. But it’s better than nothing and the customers like it,” Weemes said.
She said Itsy Bitsy Spider has done some curbside pickup in the past for busy customers who don’t have the time to come into the store, but that it’s still been difficult to transition to it completely. But one positive that’s come out of the situation has been increased one-on-one interactions with customers — over social media, that is. Customers have been contacting Weemes over Facebook and Instagram to inquire about products that are in stock. Then Weemes and her team curate a collection of photos of potential products to send to the customer so they can decide what they want to buy.
“It’s more of a one-on-one shopping experience,” Weemes said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun. And it’s better than just sitting at home… I’ve been doing (retail) for a very long time — since I was a teenager — and it’s just always something that I’ve enjoyed. And so I like that personal customer interaction.”
For other business owners like Claudia Hunt, who owns the home goods store Claudia at Liberty, curbside service is a little trickier. Hunt said Claudia at Liberty relies upon passersby in downtown Paris who see items in the window for a majority of sales, and the items sold at her store aren’t as easily ordered over the phone or online.
“It’s not really like I can do curbside service,” Hunt said. “What am I going to curbside? A wardrobe?”
Although she’s been closed to the public, Hunt has been able to sell a few items to designers who were working on projects before the shutdown, but regular clients are harder to reach. She’s been posting products and design ideas on her Instagram page and has been receiving positive comments, but they haven’t really materialized into sales.
“On my Instagram I’ve tried to do design (posts) and inspire people,” Hunt said. “Maybe they’re spending so much time at home that they might want to do some redecorating or get a new piece. But I’m not an essential (business). I’m food for the soul. So I don’t know when food for the soul is going to count.”
While Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that nonessential businesses will be able to open their doors to the public on Friday, but only at 25% occupancy, Weemes said things may not change right away for her business. She said her staff’s safety is her number one concern, so she wants to make sure everyone is comfortable with reopening before moving forward with it. Hunt is on the same page. Not only is she concerned about her safety, but wonders if business would even return to normal in the near future if she opened her doors.
“I know people will go shopping, but maybe they’ll just do it online,” Hunt said. “Will everybody feel more comfortable doing everything online now? I don’t know.”
Regardless, Hunt is remaining hopeful about the future of her business.
“I’m just going to move forward and we’ll see how it all falls into place,” she said. “I’m not going to just go, ‘Oh well, this is too tough, I give up.’ I’m not going to give up.”
In the meantime, Weemes said the best thing residents can do if they want to support a store that’s doing curbside service or slowly reopening is simply to place an order and try to shop local.
“Just come and show up,” she said. “People are still having babies and people are still having birthdays so come in and get a gift certificate so when all this is over they can come shop and they can pick out what they want or need. Just don’t forget about us.”
