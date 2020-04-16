Suddenlink’s failure to respond to an inquiry about how to stop a $1 monthly fee on subscriber cable bills may lead to a complaint with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
For weeks, interim City Manager Gene Anderson has attempted to get a response from the cable company with no results.
Paris City Council voted to stop the 1% fee at a March 2 meeting and instructed Anderson to contact the company to stop the fee and find out what can be done with almost $600,000 already collected.
“I have attempted to contact Suddenlink officials both by phone and email,” Anderson told councilors at a Monday meeting. “I contacted the manager here, and she said she would contact the legal department.”
Anderson said he waited a couple of weeks and contacted the manager again.
“I asked for a direct number or email, but she would not give me either,” Anderson said. “It’s been four or five days, and I have not heard anything. All I can do is keep bugging the local people.”
Meanwhile, revenues from the fee continue to increase with money that can only be spent on capital expenditures for a public information channel the city does not operate.
Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal suggested Anderson contact the Public Utility Commission, which oversees cable companies in Texas.
The origin of the Public Educational and Governmental Access Channel fee came from 2011 Texas legislation, according to the Texas Cable Association website at txcable.com.
“We now have just shy of $600,000 we have been collecting from the citizens of Paris just because we can,” Mayor Steve Clifford said in March. “We looked at this once before, and it was going to require hiring a full-time employee to create this public access channel that no one would watch.”
Attempts to contact Suddenlink proved unsuccessful. The local office is closed because of the coronavirus, and calls to phone numbers posted on the office door failed to result in contact with the company’s legal department.
