Veterans Day is on Monday, and on the day of, as well as throughout the weekend, Lamar County will do its part to honor local veterans, with several events taking place in the coming days.
On Saturday, South Main Iron, 255 1st St. SW, will host a Veterans Celebration Concert from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring several local and regional bands, including Michael O’Neal, Colton Gilbreath, Common Ground, RUE 82 and more.
Bugerland and Kona Ice will be providing food and the event, and Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue will have a booth set up as well. Admission to the concert is free.
The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Love Civic Center, with music before the event starting at 1:20.
Patriotic music will be provided by the Chisum High School Band, and retired Army Colonel Marshall Dougherty will be the keynote speaker. There will also be a presentation of Quilts of Valor and a commemorative coin presentation.
A gun raffle benefiting the Disabled American Veterans will also have a drawing at the event.
Also on Sunday Sunday, the Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 S. Church St., will offer free admission for veterans and active duty military members and their families.
On Veterans Day, Lamar County Salvation Army will host a free lunch for veterans and their families from noon to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army office, 350 W. Kaufman St. Major Francko Higdon said this is the first time the local Salvation Army has hosted the Veteran’s Day event, though he hopes to see it become an annual event.
At North Lamar High School and Everett Elementary, students and faculty will honor veterans and military personnel Monday. Everett will host a breakfast at 7:45 a.m. for veterans and active members of the military, followed by a program at 8:30 a.m. in the gym.
North Lamar High School Beta Club will host its annual Veterans Day program in the high school gym beginning at 9:30 a.m. Chad Kautz will be the keynote speaker for the event.
