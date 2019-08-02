Area students don’t go back to school until Aug. 15, but many school-based law enforcement officers are already back on campus preparing for a new school year — and the challenges that come with it.
The role of a school police officer has evolved into more than just patrolling the halls, North Lamar Police Chief Mike Boaz said.
“Sometimes we’re with their kids more than the parents are. And I don’t mean that in a bad way — I sure don’t tell anyone how to parent or would take over for them by any means — but they depend on us, it seems like, these days. And that has changed,” Boaz said.
In the wake of school shootings and social media effects, officers across the district are working to build bridges with their students. Instead of simply appearing as an authority figure on campus, many officers said they now work to really get to know students, both for the love of the job and in the hope that students will be more comfortable approaching them with a problem.
“We’re more one on one with our kids, we talk to our kids and we build a rapport with them individually so if something’s going on, they come to us. We know almost every one of them by name,” Chisum ISD Police Chief Vance Boehler said. “Having that rapport is the main thing, especially with kids, because their home life is not any different. Sometimes this is the only place they come to have a stable environment.”
Schools also are implementing new security measures and training programs, both state-mandated and on an individual basis. All officers attend a course where they receive 40 hours of training as the standard; many, like Boaz, attend active shooter training and receive certifications to come back and teach their departments. In accordance with state law, officers also participate in the “Stop the Bleed” program, which requires bleeding control training for staff and students in all school districts and accessible bleeding control kits with tourniquets and wound packing material.
Other police departments, like Paris ISD, have added modifications to their buildings with bullet-resistant, break-resistant glass door panels; traffic barriers in student pick-up zones; and Nightlock door barricades, a seemingly simple but surprisingly tough door stop that locks into place.
Boaz said all officers are trying to adapt with the times and keep up with advances in technology and communication. North Lamar uses resources like anonymous tip lines and social media to monitor threats and assist students, he said.
“I got assigned out here in 2003. I’ve been a police officer for 30 years, I’ve been here for 16. The thing I’ve seen change the most is technology,” he said. “Technology has made it more difficult to do our jobs, but we also have to change and adapt. It does help us do our jobs — the problem is, the hurt came first.”
All the police chiefs said their goal was to serve the students and staff at their schools, no matter what form that may take.
“We have a total of more than 250 years of law enforcement experience between the 10 of us, which is fantastic,” Paris ISD Police Chief Brad Ruthart said. “Our guys are seasoned veterans in law enforcement and have taken on this role as a school-based police officer and have fully bought into what they do.”
