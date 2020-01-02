Americans sitting down to make a budget for the new year can plan a break in their overall fuel costs unless they’re planning more travel.
Gas trends tracker GasBuddy and automotive group AAA are predicting a lower national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline this year, around $2.60, down 2 cents from 2019. The national average this morning was $2.586, according to AAA. Average prices in the Red River Valley include $2.243 in Lamar County, $2.285 in Choctaw County, $2.319 in Fannin County, $2.326 in Red River County and $2.402 in Delta County.
Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa reported retail prices between $2.221 and $2.391 per gallon. Meanwhile, regular gas in Hawaii, California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada was priced between $3.027 and $3.66 per gallon, AAA reported.
“Hit the road, America. It will be another year where gasoline prices will be relatively affordable — but don’t close your eyes — the price variation between stations and states will approach record levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis. “Never has there been a bigger opportunity to spend less, or to spend more, if you aren’t checking prices before filling up.
“In addition, motorists should be feel some comfort that for a sixth straight year, gasoline prices will start with a ‘2’ in most areas amidst a robust economy, with thanks to U.S. oil producers for matching our increasing appetite for affordable energy, which also helps to act as insulation against unpredictable events including production cuts from other nations to keep oil prices from spiraling out of control.”
GasBuddy’s fuel outlook warns the average price may rise as much 75 cents per gallon from a February low to a May peak amid the transition from winter to summer blend and as refineries close for regular maintenance. The fuel tracker expects to see the “2” become a “3” in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle could see average gas prices in the $4 range, the analysis states.
“Fuel markets are complex. The analysis is intended to take current factors and speculate on how today’s events may impact gasoline prices in the future,” GasBuddy warns.
Since 2011, GasBuddy’s outlook has forecast prices 7 to 10 cents higher than actual in seven of eight years, with 2019’s forecast being the most accurate since 2014.
