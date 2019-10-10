"Feel fierce, feel brave, feel loved and feel victorious.”
Those were the words spoken to the hundreds of people who filled the stands at Chisum High School’s football stadium Wednesday evening to join in prayer and worship for the annual Fields of Faith fellowship gathering.
Fields of Faith is a nationwide Christian event inviting Christians of all denominations to join together in prayer and fellowship.
Though student-led, the seats were full of people of all ages. Each year, the local Fields of Faith is in support of a nonprofit or other worthy cause, and this year, funds will go to cancer research, organizer Susan Chennault said.
“I think that’s such an important cause and anything we can do to help, I think we should do,” she said.
Fields of Faith is important because of the Christian fellowship it fosters, Chennault said.
“This isn’t about raising up a single church because the people are the church,” she said.
Chennault urged attendees to stay strong in their faith, adding that love in the Lord can help pull people through difficult times.
“We don’t have to be defined by our circumstances or be defeated by our struggles,” she said. “Whatever you’re going through today, whether that be illness, depression, loneliness or fear, I pray that God meets you and rescues your heart and renews your hope.”
Haydon Todd, a Chisum High School student speaker at the Fields of Faith as well as a member of Pathway International Church of God, said he was encouraged by all the young faces at the event.
“I love to look around and see my peers, my youth groups and youth leaders,” he said. “I love to see people of all ages raising up God’s name. It’s something I’ve striven for my entire life. I’ve wanted to be better.”
Todd spoke about how, through faith, people can overcome pain and hardship.
“Even though there’s pain that sometimes never seems to end, we are put here to share it with Jesus because we can’t do it on our own,” he said.
“You’re God’s child. (If) you share your life with Jesus Christ, you realize that God just wants you to connect with Jesus, and that’s when your relief will come.”
Cydnie Malone, a member of Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God in Powderly, also spoke about overcoming hardships through faith in God. An avid participant in several school sports, she drew an analogy between overcoming adversity through faith and completing a race.
“In the beginning of the race, you’re full of energy and confidence, not dissimilar from the joy and elation of finding Jesus,” Malone said. “As the race wears on, however, your energy begins to wane, just as your faith might wane when faced with hardships and tribulations that test your relationship with God. But at the end of the race, you draw from your last reserve of energy and pull through, just as your trust in God will ultimately pull you through.
“During these hard, stressful times, Psalms 46:1 said, ‘God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in struggle.”
