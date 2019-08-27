BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD has passed its new $8 million budget, including raises for auxiliary staff and teachers courtesy of House Bill 3. Trustees also approved a tax rate of $1.28 per $100 valuation.
Raises included a $2,500 raise for auxiliary staff and a 2% raise above the state standard for professional staff, including teachers. This increase is standard, according to the Texas State Teachers Association, which reported raises from 2% to 8% statewide. There is no one-size-fits-all amount, but the number is based on a formula from the Legislature and each teacher’s amount of experience.
“Fast-growth districts,” where property values are increasing, also can add district value, according to the TSTA. Financial Director Tiffany Mabe said Rivercrest is considered a fast-growth district.
Mabe told district trustees Tuesday that many teachers had voiced thankfulness for the raises.
“I know they are so appreciative,” she said emphatically.
The new tax rate is a combination of a $1.06 maintenance and operations tax rate and 22-cent interest and sinking tax rate. The tax rate must strike a delicate balance, enabling the district to make its bond payments while saving taxpayers money — a concern Mabe voiced previously. The previous rate was $1.32.
Superintendent Stanley Jessee said everything looked good for the new school year.
“We feel good about our budget. We’re really glad the teachers were able to get their raises,” he said. “We’re excited, we’re in good shape. We have a strong fund balance, we’re able to do some projects. And boards in the past really took care of our district.”
The board also discussed payments for three new buses, a grand total of $297,000 to be paid through Guaranty Bank and Trust, as well as a new scoreboard. Trustees passed a resolution to count 4-H as an extracurricular activity to prevent penalties for missing school, and they passed a resolution to allow public testimony during agenda items at future meetings, under rules from House Bill 2840.
The board approved a motion to rescind its resolution to work with BWA as the architect for its 2019 district improvement projects, citing differences in approach to the work. Jessee said the board had scheduled a meeting with an alternative, GOS, this week.
“It’s one of those things, like when you’re going into a marriage and you’re having second thoughts,” Jessee said, chuckling. “So we decided the best thing is to go ahead and back out now; there’s no need to try and force something that’s not working.”
Jessee also presented a superintendent’s report for the first day of school Monday, saying attendance was 695 for the district. He noted the district was ahead of where it started last year at 682, but lower than the finish at 735.
“We’re waiting to see what happens as kids move around,” he said.
Jessee also said Rivercrest ISD was rated A in its region.
“I’m proud of our district having an A rating,” he said. “There are areas that we need to look at for improvement. We always look to it to help identify where we need to improve.”
Improvements include focusing on moving children up to the “meet” and “master” testing grade levels; assessing, supervising and maintaining good scores and comprehension, and setting district goals for academics and accountability, Jessee said.
