Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the following local sales affiliates with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award:
Nancy Townes, of Century 21 Harvey Properties, of Paris, Texas, will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
Shellie Stephens, of Century 21 Harvey Properties, of Paris, Texas, will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
Casey Ressler, of Century 21 Executive Realty, of Paris, Texas, will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
Sherrie White, of Century 21 Executive Realty, of Paris, Texas, will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from.
Special to The Paris News
