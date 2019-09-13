Tickets for Paris Community Theatre’s production of “The Wizard Of Oz” will be available for purchase beginning Sunday by visiting the theatre’s website, pctonstage.com.
Show dates are Oct. 11-13 and 17-20.
Paris Community Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” is an adaptation of the film, commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Co. of London, with a mixed cast of adults and children. It features all of the music from the film as well as numbers cut from the final version released by MGM.
“Because of the popularity of this show and the tremendous talent we have participating, we anticipate tickets going quickly once they are released to the general public,” Maxwell said. “We encourage everyone to purchase tickets via our website at pctonstage.com. Patrons may also request reservations by contacting the PCT Box Office at 903-784-0259.”
