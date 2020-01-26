North Lamar ISD trustees expelled a student for misconduct after a meeting behind closed doors Thursday night, according to Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
The details of the misconduct, nor the student’s name are not available because of privacy requirements for juveniles.
A level three grievance, also scheduled to be heard during the closed door meeting, was permanently withdrawn and was not heard before the board, according to Stewart.
