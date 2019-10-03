One Paris firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a blaze this morning along Hickory Street.
Interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the firefighter went to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and has since been released from the hospital’s care.
Details are sparse on the cause of the fire, which was called in shortly after 7 a.m. It is under investigation by Fire Marshal Clyde Crews, McMonigle said. The cause of the blaze is still undetermined.
It is unknown whether anyone was home when the fire started, though McMonigle believes no one was inside by the time responders arrived on the scene.
There is also no word on when more information might become known, the interim chief added.
All three Paris Fire Department stations responded to the house fire, and stayed on the scene fighting the flames for roughly two and a half hours.
“This is what we do,” McMonigle said. “They arrived to a heavily involved house fire, and did a great job of putting up a defensive attack against it and got it taken care of.”
