High school seniors are missing out on senior traditions due to schools shutting down to slow the spread of Covid-19. However, administrators and staff are taking extra steps to ensure that seniors still get the full graduation experience while under quarantine.
Schools have started highlighting seniors on social media for their accomplishments and achievements during their high school careers. For many area high schools, this is the first time they are doing something like this.
“I am doing this for the first time for our DISD students to give the seniors some recognition in an effort to ‘spotlight’ them and their achievements. We do a senior video for graduation, and I was already collecting pictures for that. We have not done the Senior Survey before, so I created one to get some neat items to put with each senior’s pictures,” said Tracy Denny, one of three senior sponsors at Detroit High school.
School officials are making sure to stay in contact with seniors and their families in order to provide adequate information and deal with their concerns.
“Right now, our seniors are missing out on events. I just had a video conference with several of them. They’re doing well, but they’re anxious. We are being cooperative with parents in letting them know what is going on. They need information from us,” said Richard Roan, Cooper High School principal.
Cooper ISD is highlighting one senior’s accomplishments and achievements every day, in alphabetical order, on its Facebook page.
Paris High School is hosting its fifth annual signing day online with a compilation video. On this day, seniors will get to announce their plans after graduation at a pep rally where a raffle is held for a laptop.
“We try to keep as much tradition as we could and one of the things we’ve always done was like a senior signing day. We just decided to do this to keep it going and to make them feel like they are still having a part of their senior year. Since we don’t know about graduation and things like that we wanted them to feel the love and support,” Paris ISD spokeswoman Melanie Meredith said.
“The kids are sending us pictures and we are taking them and putting them into a video. Also, at that pep rally, we always give away a laptop. So, all of the kids submit their picture with their t-shirt on or their banner of their school colors and say where they are going to school, and we are adding their name into a drawing and we are giving away two laptops.”
“We are just doing what we can to reassure them that we are here for them,” Paris ISD senior counselor Becky Wilkins said.
Jameon Mitchell, a senior basketball and football player at Paris High School, plans on going to the gym and eating out with friends once the shutdowns are over.
“It’s been shocking. I miss seeing all of my classmates everyday. I really looked forward to the last day of school. I didn’t know that when we went on spring break it would be my last day of school. So, I will never get to know what that feels like,” Mitchell said.
Administrations are waiting on the state to issue guidelines on how to conduct graduation ceremonies.
“We are waiting to make any graduation decisions until we hear from the Texas Education Agency and the Governor’s staff over public education. They said Friday in the school closure announcement that they will be getting with schools about plans and guidelines for graduation,” Denny said.
