Texas Department of Transportation officials said a project to upgrade guardrails on several roads in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties got underway Tuesday.
The contractor, DBI Services LLC, was granted 127 working days, weather permitting, to complete this roadway enhancement project valued at more than $1.3 million. Temporary lane closures are necessary for the contractor to complete this project, officials said.
The contractor will upgrade existing guardrail along these roadways: State Highway 24 in Delta County from its intersection with Highway 19 to the Delta-Hunt County line; Highway 271 in Lamar County from Highway 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line; and in Red River County, FM 195 from the Lamar-Red River County line to State Highway 37.
Motorists who travel frequently along these roadways are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.
For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.