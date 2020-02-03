Victims of a head-on collision Saturday near Honey Grove are in stable condition despite serious initial injuries, Honey Grove Police Chief Leigh Dixon said this morning.
At 8:37 p.m. Saturday, Honey Grove Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 82 and FM 100 for a head-on collision, the department reported.
Officer Tel Pitcock arrived on scene and saw a wreck had occurred between a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Cadillac passenger car.
Pitcock reported entrapments in both vehicles.
The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Austin Houston of Denison, was uninjured in the accident. His passenger, 22-year-old Willow Harper of Durant, Okla., had to be cut from the vehicle and was flown to Medical City of Plano in serious condition, the department reported.
The driver and only occupant of the Cadillac, 38-year-old Aaron Ratcliff of Bonham, also had to be cut from his vehicle. He was also flown to Medical Center of Plano in serious condition.
Additional Honey Grove PD officers, Honey Grove Fire Department, Bonham Fire & EMS, Paris EMS, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, PHI and Air EVAC all assisted with this call, the department said.
The accident is still under investigation at this time.
